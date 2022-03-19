SYNC Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,008.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $42,008.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00245207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.13 or 0.00800601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,673,456 coins and its circulating supply is 122,640,227 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

