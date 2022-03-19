SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 29% Higher This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.26 million and $42,008.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00245207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.13 or 0.00800601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,673,456 coins and its circulating supply is 122,640,227 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

