SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SYNNEX worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.