Synthetify (SNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137,111.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $137,111.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06959473 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.42 or 0.99731718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041478 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

