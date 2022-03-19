Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $351.22 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,521,760 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

