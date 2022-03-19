T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 220,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

