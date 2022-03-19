TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.06 ($29.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday.

TEG opened at €21.73 ($23.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($32.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.72.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

