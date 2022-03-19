Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $179.63 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.41. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.