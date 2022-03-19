Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$1,924,800.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Marcia Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,069,160.

TSE:TECK.A traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.46. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.59. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

