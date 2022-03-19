Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Teleflex worth $38,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 210,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

