Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.92 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $226.92 million and $3.53 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

