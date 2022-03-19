Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Tenable worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Tenable by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,172. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

