TerrAscend’s (TRSSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

