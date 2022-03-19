Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.64. The company has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

