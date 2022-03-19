Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.11 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to report sales of $153.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.22 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $84.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $626.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $640.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 94 shares of company stock worth $108,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,348.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,216.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

