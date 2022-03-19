The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of AES worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in AES by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

