The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Plans Dividend of $0.38

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

