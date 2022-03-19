The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.92 and traded as low as $8.71. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 120,612 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth $18,871,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

