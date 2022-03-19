The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

