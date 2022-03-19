The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

