The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 29,304,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,376,434. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

