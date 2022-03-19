The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.42 and the highest is $3.52. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.31. 461,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,324. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.49.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

