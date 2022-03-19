The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $421.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

