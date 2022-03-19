The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.43 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.