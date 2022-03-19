The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $98,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.43 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

