The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.