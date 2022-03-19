The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will post $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.25 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $18.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $18.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

MOS opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.