The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

