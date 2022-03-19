The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

