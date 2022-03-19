The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,055 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Progressive worth $94,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

