The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $795.04 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00007557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00097398 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00290025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

