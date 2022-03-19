The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Shares of SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

