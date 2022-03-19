The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

