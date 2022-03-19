The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

