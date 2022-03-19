The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,843 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,773,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.