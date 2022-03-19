The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

