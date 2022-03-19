Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$108.52 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

