Throne Trading Up 53.3% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $9.40 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07069704 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,908.65 or 1.00099576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041749 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

