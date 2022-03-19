Titon (LON:TON) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.80

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.80 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.09). Titon shares last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 8,894 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Titon’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Titon Company Profile (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

