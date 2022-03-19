TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

