TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TMX Group stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

