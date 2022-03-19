Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.99

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and traded as low as $122.95. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 41,028 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

