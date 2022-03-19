Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.52 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $2.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

