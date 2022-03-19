Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.13. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 564,579 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

