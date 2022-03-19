Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.13. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 564,579 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.
About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.