Tornado Cash Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.04 or 0.00109511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $50.64 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.81 or 0.06973132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,904.18 or 0.99666510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041428 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

