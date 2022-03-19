Tornado Trading Up 12.6% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (TCORE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $50.81 or 0.00121204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $304,872.57 and approximately $24.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

