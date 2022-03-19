Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CURV remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,393,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

