TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $50.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00285839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.01196554 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

