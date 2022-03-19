Tourist Token (TOTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded up 97.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $45,627.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 115.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.37 or 0.07028324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.99 or 1.00067671 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033793 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

