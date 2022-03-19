TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.86. 1,057,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,932. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

